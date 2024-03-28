BJP and Congress are hand in glove: Annie Raja

What was the rationale behind the Left parties’ demand that Rahul Gandhi, the sitting MP from Wayanad, should not defend the seat?

The LDF had announced its candidate long back, but the UDF took its time to declare Rahul’s candidature. He shouldn’t have contested from Wayanad even in 2019. Now the BJP is asking who the Congress’ real opponent is. Is it the CPI, which is part of the INDIA alliance? When he had a lot of other options in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Rahul again chose Wayanad, which is politically an injudicious decision.

How do you assess BJP’s K Surendran’s candidature?

That the BJP and the Congress are hand in glove is clearly visible in Wayanad. But the competition is between the UDF and the LDF.

Do you think that Kejriwal’s arrest and subsequent developments will have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections?

It will be discussed widely across the country. We need to connect several things to explain the context of Kejriwal’s arrest. The BJP government is using Central agencies in a frantic attempt to cover up its corruption, which has been exposed through the disclosures on electoral bonds. In the history of India, Narendra Modi’s government will be known for legalising the electoral bond system to carry on corruption and nepotism. These issues were covered up.

What is the significance of the victory of the Left students’ organisations in the JNU union elections?

Despite the ruthless efforts by the RSS to control the JNU, the students realised the agenda and the election was an occasion to express their opinion. The union election was held after four years. When the students got an opportunity, they voted in favour of Left organisations. It’s the victory of Left parties fighting against the Sangh parivar forces. This offers hope of a bright future.

What is your reaction to the allegation that Left parties are unnecessarily spooking Mulims with an eye on their votes?

When the CAA was imposed in Assam, what happened there? Many were left out. How can people trust the Modi government? In terms of CAA, whatever they have promised and what they are doing are diametrically opposite. There are several actions of the Modi government which ignite fear among the minorities. When the PM reached Palakkad recently, they didn’t even let BJP’s Malappuram candidate M Abdul Salam accompany Modi during his roadshow.