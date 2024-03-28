BJP won’t win a single seat in Kerala: M V Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the BJP would not win a single seat from Kerala. He alleged that the Congress and BJP have entered into an understanding in some LS constituencies. He was speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Undercurrents are active in Wayanad where the BJP state president is contesting. LDF will win all 20 seats in the coming parliament election, including Wayanad and Alappuzha. At the end of the campaign, we will keep saying that,” he said.

He also dismissed A K Balan’s statement that if the party did not perform well, it will lose the party symbol.

“Balan’s remark has to be taken in a lighter vein,” he said.

Govindan also said that the delay in handing over the Sidharthan death case was a serious lapse.

“It should have been avoided. The state government stands with the family of Sidharthan. That’s why it took disciplinary action against home department officials responsible for the delay,” he added.