Cop found dead near Angamaly

KOCHI: A police sub-inspector was found dead behind his house at Puliyanam, Parakkadavu, near Angamaly on Wednesday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The deceased is Baburaj, 49, of Kalarrikkal, Puliyanam, Parakkadavu. Baburaj had been working as a sub-inspector at Aluva police station. It was around 7 am that he was found dead by his relatives. Family members told the police that he was under severe depression due to financial constraints. He woke up around 5 am and told his family members that he was going out to play football. However, later he was found dead. Baburaj had been serving in the police special branch for a long period and was recently transferred to the Aluva police station. He is survived by wife and two children.