Death of Thiruvananthapuram MCH doctor: Police rule out foul play, recover suicide note

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ruling out foul play in the death of a female resident doctor of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, police have termed it a case of suicide. A note, reportedly penned by the 30-year-old, was recovered from the apartment where she had been living as a paying guest, officers said.

In her suicide note, Dr Abhirami Balakrishnan said she was fed up with life and no other person was responsible for her decision, Medical College police said. According to officers, she drugged herself with anaesthesia medicine, and the syringe that was used has been recovered.

Sources, however, said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind Abhirami’s decision, adding her family members are also clueless about what prompted her to take her own life. “She was married to a doctor about five months ago. They did not have any domestic issues. We are probing all angles since this is the second incident of suicide among resident doctors of the MCH in the last few months. So far, we are clueless about the reason behind her decision. It’s to be seen whether she was suffering from depression or similar medical conditions. Colleagues and flatmates have testified that she was a jovial person. Once the mourning period is over, we will get in touch with immediate relatives and check on the mental condition of the deceased,” said a police source.

Abhirami had completed her postgraduation at MCH and was on a one-year bond. She was working in the department of medicine and had attended the night shift on Monday. She was staying in an apartment in P T Chacko Nagar. Abhirami failed to respond to the call of her flatmate, who then found her lying dead on Tuesday evening, officers said.

A postgraduate student of the college had committed suicide last December. Dr Shahana, a 27-year-old student of surgery, committed suicide after her lover, Dr E A Ruwise, backed off from their relationship on differences over dowry.