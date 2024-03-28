Defamatory posts against Shailaja: LDF seeks action

KOZHIKODE: The LDF has filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding action against defamatory posts against K K Shailaja, the LDF candidate in Vadakara, on social media. Complaints were also given to the chief minister, DGP, IG, Rural SP and district collector.

The complaint filed by LDF Vadakara constituency secretary Valsalan Panoli stated that the abuse through social media was with the knowledge, consent and instigation of the UDF candidate in Vadakara. “The UDF candidate, activists and their political sympathisers are violating the election code of conduct through Facebook groups and other social media platforms. They are spreading highly derogatory and abusive comments so as to tarnish the image of the LDF candidate. Morphed images insulting K K Shailaja and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are also being spread,” the complaint stated.

The complaint further said: “In social media, abusive, vulgar and sexually coloured remarks are being posted under the Instagram posts and reels of the LDF candidate by UDF activist’s social media profiles apparently with the approval of the UDF candidate. The social media posts are being spread with an intention to illegally influence the voters of the Vadakara constituency.”

Meanwhile,a press note issued by the LDF stated, “Congress workers have been social media posts against the teacher in a manner that cannot be accepted under any circumstances.”