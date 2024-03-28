Ernakulam resident to implead in Jesna missing case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a new development in the Jesna Maria missing case, an Ernakulam resident has moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Thiruvananthapuran seeking to implead him as a witness. He claimed that he is in possession of information about Jesna, who went missing in 2018, and added that he got the information while he was cooling his heels behind bars in another case. In January, the CBI concluded its probe into the case. Jesna’s father has filed an objection against the closure report. A hearing has been scheduled for April 5.