FEFKA dedicated to welfare of its members irrespective of gender: B Unnikrishnan

KOCHI: Criticising the Women in Cinema Collective indirectly, Malayalam filmmaker and FEFKA general secretary, B Unnikrishnan, said that, at the end of the day, FEFKA is a trade union that works for the welfare of its members irrespective of gender, colour or caste.

While speaking at the FEFKA meeting held in Kochi on Wednesday, he said, “If we see the videos and photos of FEFKA from its launch in 2009, we can see the representation of several women.

“Some people say FEFKA is against women. What I want to tell them is that we are not an organisation that speaks for women sitting in the luxury of AC rooms or speaks about women empowerment on Facebook by staying in a caravan. We address and solve the problems being faced by the members of the union,” he said.

He added that FEFKA is a trade union that includes people, no matter women, men, queer or transgender persons.

“It is about the labourers. We are proud to say that we are labourers,” said Unnikrishnan.

FEFKA also launched an insurance scheme for the members of the union at the event.

Mohanlal gets directors’ union membership

Actor Mohanlal received his membership in the FEFKA Directors Union on Wednesday. He shared the news on his X. “Heartfelt thanks to FEFKA for the warm acceptance and welcome. Honoured to be part of this incredible family,” he said. He is entering into direction through film Barroz announced in 2019.