Kerala LS polls: Cross & knots

A major reason for this is the absence of leaders such as Oommen Chandy and K M Mani, who had special rapport with the church leaders.

Writer Paul Zachariah, a keen observer of Christianity in Kerala, explains that it’s not just about the leader’s religion. He points out the sway former Congress chief minister K Karunakaran held over the Church leadership and the community.

“So, the rapport factor has nothing to do with the religion of the leaders. Among the current lot, only Ramesh Chennithala (former opposition leader) has some sort of acceptance within the Church and its leadership,” he adds.

Prof. Thomas, who is now acting as a bridge between the Left government and the Church leadership in Kerala, says there’s a vacuum in Congress leadership in Kerala.

What about the BJP? The rise in concerns over ‘jihad’ among a section of the community, viewed along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent meetings with Church leaders, seems to indicate that the gap between the saffron party and Christians is getting bridged – brick by brick.

“Some [Christian] leaders who have moved to the BJP are mere fortune hunters,” comments Zachariah.

According to Fr Thelakat, the BJP knows well that, in order to win in Kerala, they need the support of either of the minority groups. “Christian fundamentalism, too, is on the rise. There are clear anti-Islamic feelings in certain parts of Kerala, often based on mimetic rivalry emanating from socio-economic and demographic reasons,” he adds.

“Meanwhile, in the north and northeast, Christians are persecuted in the name of conversion.”

While the equation sounds complex, this election will certainly be closely watched to analyse if the Christian community is, indeed, warming up to the BJP in Kerala. That would be a paradigm shift in the state.

If so, which will be the constituencies where the BJP gains? If not, who will be the beneficiary – LDF or UDF? We will know the answers on June 4.

Christian population in Kerala

Total: 61.41 lakh

Catholics: 37.44 lakh

(61% of total Christians in Kerala -- 23.46 lakh is Syro-Malabar and 9.33 lakh Latin Catholics)

Jacobite Syrian Christian: 4,83,000

Orthodox Syrian: 494,000 (together 977,000)

Mar Thoma Syrians: 405,000

CSI: 274,000

Pentecost/Church of God: 214,000

Dalit Christians: 160,000

ISSUES THAT CONCERN CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY

Rise in number of deaths due to wild animal attacks in Wayanad, Idukki, Kannur — where large number of Christian settlers — Syro-Malabar Catholics

Low prices of rubber and spices — mostly Syro-Malabar Catholics

Depleting fish resources — fishers mostly Latin catholics

Jacobite Syrian Christian — loss of large number of churches to Orthodox

The district with the largest number of Syro-Malabar Catholic Christians is Kottayam (13.4%), followed by Idukki (12.9%)

Districts with a large number of Syro-Malankara Catholics are Ernakulam (16.7%) and Kozhikode (13.0%).

Latin Catholics, the principal district of residence is Ernakulam (24.4%)

Source: Religious Denominations of Kerala by K C Zachariah (2016)