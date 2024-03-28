Kerala: When cultural icons clashed at the hustings

KOCHI: Elections in Kerala have been fought over ideologies but the political battle often stoops to mud-slinging. But the state had the opportunity to witness a battle of two writers, both titans of the literary world, in 1962.

The Left had fielded renowned writer and Jnanpith laureate S K Pottekatt as an independent in the Thalassery Lok Sabha constituency, and after a long search, the Congress brought in writer and orator Sukumar Azhikode to retain the constituency. It was the second contest for Pottekkatt who had unsuccessfully contested the first election after the state formation in 1957.

In his maiden contest, Pottekkatt was trounced by Congress’ M K Jinachandran who won with a slender margin of 1,382 votes.

“Though Sukumar was my friend then, I didn’t campaign for him,” said critic M K Sanoo, recalling the epic battle.

“But I remember both the Left and the Congress had lined up many writers to campaign for Pottekkatt and Sukumar. But Sukumar had a sharp tongue, which created many foes. One of those days, Pottekatt told me that each time Sukumar addresses a rally he would get 5,000 additional votes. As expected, he lost the election by a huge margin.”

The tryst with politics proved a costly experiment for Azhikode, losing by 64,950 votes. Soon, he distanced himself from the Congress and remained a fierce critic of the party till his last breath.

“Later, the CPI had considered fielding him in Thrissur, but I advised him to keep away from politics. I also told former chief minister Achutha Menon that Sukumar wasn’t the right candidate,” recalled Sanoo.

But Azhikode was not the only writer who burnt his fingers in the electoral cauldron. In a bid to capture the Thiruvananthapuram, the CPI had fielded Jnanpith poet O N V Kurup in 1989. Despite his support in the social circles, ONV lost to Congress’ A Charles by a margin of 50,913.

Writer Madhavikutty, who later converted to Islam and adopted the name Kamala Surayya, also had once contested the Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram. She had formed a party and contested the election in 1984. But her entry into politics did not make any impact. She got only 1,786 votes.

Thalassery Lok Sabha constituency

1962

S K Pottekkatt (Independent) 2,16,836, 58.81%

K T Sukumaran (INC) 1,51,886, 41.19%

Margin: 64,950

1957

M K Jinachandran (INC) 1,10,114, 37.15%

S K Pottekkatt (Independent) 1,08,732, 36.68%

Margin:1,382