Kochi Water Metro floats proposal for green hydrogen-powered vessel

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro’s focus on sustainability is driving its exploration of hydrogen-fuel-cell technology. And, it is planning to add a vessel running on green hydrogen in the near future.

Kochi Water Metro Ltd managing director Loknath Behera said it is important to stay ahead of the game in terms of technological advancement to ensure sustainability. “Our existing electric-boat fleet will become redundant in the next five to ten years, and new technology will be introduced. We are now exploring the possibility of introducing a hydrogen-fuel-cell vessel, developed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). Large-scale adoption will be examined for our future boats. However, some modifications will be required to make them cost-effective,” he said.

“At present, green hydrogen is expensive. But this will not be the case in the future,” he added. After the recent commencement of operations on the South Chittoor, Eloor and Cheranalloor routes, Behera said the Fort Kochi-High Court stretch is next in line.

“The trial run on parking boats near the floating pontoon at Fort Kochi terminal has been completed and the boats will be tested on the route between High Court and Fort Kochi in the coming days,” said Behera.

“ We are planning to start services on the route, with a focus on tourists, in April. The plan is to operate three boats on the route once service commences,” he said, adding that CSL is expected to deliver one more boat soon.

The High Court-Fort Kochi service will attract more tourists with schools closed for vacations. “Interior work on the Fort Kochi terminal is in the final stages and efforts are on to complete it at the earliest. The construction of terminals at Paliyamthuruth, Kumbalam, Willingdon Island, Eroor and Mattanchery is also progressing,” said an official.

Presently, Kochi Water Metro operate services on the High Court-Vypeen, High Court-Bolgatty, High Court-South Chittoor, South Chittoor-Cheranalloor, Cheranalloor-Eloor and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes.