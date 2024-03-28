Legacy-rich Ponnani seeks waves of change

KOCHI: A daytime trip through Ponnani in the month of Ramadan may not yield what a reporter is looking for in the time of elections. Apart from posters and banners at some places, there are no visible signs of busy political activities that characterise pre-elections days.

“You chose the wrong time,” says M P Rafi, a journalist in Tirur.

“The streets of Ponnani come to life at night after the fast is broken. Some candidates prefer indoor meetings and get-togethers till Ramadan is over. During this period, processions on roads happen mostly at night.”

But appearance can be deceptive. Though physical campaigning is minimal in the Lok Sabha constituency, where IUML rebel K S Hamsa is taking on his former party colleague Abdusamad Samadani, who is the incumbent MP of neighbouring Malappuram, ‘subterranean’ moves are already under way. Both sides are busy storing ammunition that can be fired in the last leg of the campaign, after Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Ponnani has a rich tradition of value-based politics, which has become almost extinct now,” says writer K P Ramanunni, a Ponnani resident.

The Congress had stalwarts like Advocate Ramunni Menon while E K Imbichi Bava represented the communist party, he points out.

“When Bava decided to fight an election against Menon, someone asked Bava, who didn’t have much formal education, what he could do against Menon who was an LLB-holder. Bava answered that all LLB holders can vote for Menon and the rest will vote for him! LLB-holders were rare in those days,” Ramanunni recalls.