Many church leaders are not capable of talking to the general and secular public - Fr Paul Thelakat

Fr Paul Thelakat, writer, former editor of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church-run Sathyadeepam and English bi-weekly 'Light of Truth', spoke to TNIE on Christian voters in Kerala, and how politics is viewed among the community.

Q) Is there a change in Christian voters' approach toward communist parties in Kerala. Traditionally, it is believed that the community is close to Congress.

It is true that the Christians voted for the Congress Party. The party had an idealism which is in full agreement with the Christian point of view. For example its secularism was perfectly in agreement with the Christian view of humanism. The Congress Party believed in humanism fully consonant with Christen viewpoint. The Marxist party was seen as against religion and peace loving society. It was radically opposing religion and seen as violent in nature. Its class struggle was not very much democratic. Slowly the untouchability got eroded with time and practise. Above all Kerala was always having two opposing coalitions which alternatingly got into power and both Marxist Party and its attitudes to religion also changed considerably. Some of the leaders of the party were excellent men of idealism and character. The Kerala Congress which was seen as a party of the Christians changed sides. Communist Party was seen no more as a danger to democracy and secularism. They were seen to be more pro-poor and the underprivileged.

Q) Though Christians constitute 18% of the Kerala population, it is not considered as a single bloc, and there is a perception that the community loses out in the power bargaining?

The Christian community is not a monolithic block, nor were communal sects in their attitude to issues and in their outlooks. Christians were individuals and individuality remained in spite of the communitarian “we feel”. The individuals did not dissolve in the community. Pluralism had an important component of Christian make up. It resisted the herd mentality.

Q) A related question. There are many Christian denominations, from Syro-Malabar Catholics to Latin, Jacobite and Orthodox. Each segment has their own problems. Are each segment associating themselves with various political coalitions?

Of late every community in Kerala looks at politics with a communal interest, this kind of communalism is latent in our political make-up. We are less and less idealists and more and more pragmatics. Each Christian community has its specific interests originating from their specific history, education and economic wellbeing. People are more prone to solve their own petty problems and less and less interested in common issues that affect everyone. Communal ego has become big and outgoing attitudes have shrugged.

Q) Of late, there has also been a slight shift in the way Christians see BJP. Are Christians coming closer to BJP? Or issues like the Manipur riots have affected BJP's attempt to woo the community?

It is the hierarchy of power which has leaned to the Hindutva for the sake of advantages and placating policy of power sharing for the sake of institutions and schemes. Power always seeks power for its own purpose. It does not see the policies and align with the ordinary people based principles of democratic polity. The creative and critical evaluations of former hierarchs are becoming very rare. Many are muddled in their own personal problems. It needs careful study of the society and evaluation of the political policies and programmes of the Governments. Minorities are becoming not critical and creative minorities. Many of the church leaders are not capable of talking to the general and secular public.

Q) Will BJP succeed in wooing the Christian community in Kerala?

BJP knows well that in order to win in Kerala they want either of the minority groups with them. As is evident they woo the Christians. There is also Christian fundamentalism on the rise. There are clear anti-Islamic feelings in certain parts of Kerala which very often is based on mimetic rivalry emanating from socio-economic and demographic reasons. In the North and North-East Christian are persecuted in the name of anti-conversion bills and conversions.