Poll-eve ED case against Veena triggers slugfest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The slapping of a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T has triggered a political slugfest in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Hours after the ED filed the case, Pinarayi came down heavily on the Union government, accusing it of misusing central agencies to target opposition parties. Referring to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, Pinarayi said it cannot be termed as either the first or the last. The future of democracy is in genuine danger, he warned.

Strongly defending Pinarayi in the issue, the CPM leadership chose to train its guns on both the UDF and the BJP. The ED move is to appease the two parties, the CPM said. Meanwhile, the opposition UDF chose to portray the ED case as a mere electoral stunt.

Referring to the ED action on allegations of fund transfer between Exalogic Solutions and CMRL, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the ED action was a placatory ploy for Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s benefit. He pointed out that Satheesan has been demanding ED action against Pinarayi. “The ED is now filing cases against people just to support the BJP’s cause. The Centre had used ED and other central agencies for political gains in the last assembly election too,” he alleged. Govindan also criticised the Congress position on ED action against non-BJP leaders. The Congress has always criticised ED when the agency went after Congress leaders.

“When the ED arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the Congress was asking why they did not arrest Kejriwal. The Congress would criticise the ED, only when their own leaders were targeted. It was Satheesan who kept harping about ED action against the CM,” he said.

The UDF, however, wants to ensure that the ED probe against the CM’s daughter does not get portrayed as a witch hunt against the CPM ahead of the elections.

Satheesan alleged that the ED probes into the gold smuggling case and the Karuvannnoor and Life Mission scams haven’t yielded any result so far. “The ED registering a case is a mere procedural formality. Earlier too, ED has registered cases on various issues. The ED seems to be toeing a different approach, when it comes to Kerala. It’s only an electoral stunt to create an impression that they (BJP and CPM) are not together,” Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan said the CPM argument that Left leaders were being hunted down by Narendra Modi would not stand anymore. He also criticised Satheesan’s statement that the ED probe was an election stunt. Satheesan failed to raise the issue against the CM’s daughter in the assembly, he alleged.