Rashtriya Raksha varsity to expand to other states

KOCHI: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) based in Gujarat is looking to expand to other states in the coming years. The university which pioneered in academics related to policing, defence and national security, is planning to introduce new courses in the coming academic years. RRU organised a conclave in Kochi on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Ankur Sharma, Assistant Professor said, “We will be starting our next regional campus at Srinagar in the coming years. The university is looking to have its presence in all states of the country in future. Apart from students, we also train police officers, military and paramilitary personnel in subjects including policing, internal security, information technology, coastal and maritime security, forensic science, cyber law, strategic languages, private security and physical education,” he said.

The university was established by the Government of Gujarat in 2010 and renamed RRU under MoHA in 2020. The main campus of the university is Lavad, Gujarat. It also has its regional campuses in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry. Currently, RRU has nine schools that conduct specialised BTech, MTech, MSc, LLM, PhD and certificate courses. Admission to various educational programmes at the university is through online entrance exams.