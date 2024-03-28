Stray dogs posing threat to tourists, residents in Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in dog attack cases at Varkala - a popular international tourism spot in Kerala - is posing serious concerns about the safety and security of visitors, residents and foreign tourists. Recently, several people, including foreign tourists were attacked by stray dogs in the area. According to tourism stakeholders, such incidents will jeopardise the tourism prospects of the destination.

Dog menace is also a looming threat to the efforts of the tourism department to promote Varkala as a leading surfing destination. Officials are also worried that dog menace could be a threat to the large crowd expected at the upcoming international surfing event here.

On Tuesday, around five people were injured in a dog attack incident at North Cliff in Varkala.“A dog brutally attacked my employee. The dog looked sick and the same dog attacked four other people too. Such incidents are becoming more frequent. Authorities concerned should take steps to manage the stray dogs. We reported the incident to the ward councillor and I got a call from the municipality, but no further action has been taken yet in my knowledge. It is high time that the authorities step up and address this issue,” said Jayan R, who runs a guest house at North Cliff in Varkala.

The lack of dog rehabilitation centres, ABC (animal birth control) and an ineffective stray dog management plan are the primary reasons for growing stray dog menace in Varkala. “ABC programme and vaccination drives are not being carried out properly. It is a serious issue and now the incidents are becoming more frequent. We have been urging the authorities concerned to initiate an effective intervention plan for a long time now. We had also staged a protest a few months back. But our demands are falling on deaf ears of the authorities,” said councillor R Anil Kumar, Hospital ward, Varkala Municipality.

Complaints have been pouring in from stakeholders too in this regard. “At least four or five foreign tourists were attacked by stray dogs in the past two days. Such incidents will send a wrong message to the world about Varkala and tarnish its image as a preferred tourist destination in the country,” said Lenin R, joint secretary of Varkala Tourism Development Association.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Varkala Municipality have refuted the allegations. Varkala Municipality chairman K M Laji said that the municipality has invited tenders to set up an ABC facility. “ABC is already happening and vaccination drives are also going on. We have earmarked funds in the budget for stray dog management. The project will take off soon,” he added.