Stressed over Ponnani, IUML drops action against MSF leaders

KOZHIKODE: Apparently feeling shaky in its stronghold of Ponnani ahead of the elections, the IUML has dropped the disciplinary action initiated against former leaders of its students’ arm MSF, who had raised a banner of revolt in connection with the Haritha issue.

The two former MSF leaders, Latheef Thurayur and K M Fawaz, are associated with K S Hamsa, the LDF candidate in Ponnani. The duo was part of the core group formed by Hamsa after his ouster from the IUML.

A section of leaders of Haritha, the girls’ wing of the MSF, had alleged that the student outfit’s president, P K Navas, insulted them during a meeting. The issue snowballed into a controversy with some MSF leaders also joining the issue. The girls, including Haritha leader Najma Thabsheera, approached the State Women’s Commission and a case was registered with the police.

An IUML statement on Wednesday said the former leaders of Haritha have agreed to withdraw the case against Navas. “The disciplinary action against former MSF leader Latheef Thurayur and K M Fawaz has been dropped after they tendered an apology before the party,” it said, adding the respective party units will decide the area of activity of the re-inducted persons.

However, it is learnt that the MSF leadership is unhappy with the decision to reinstate Latheef and Fawaz. The MSF leaders reportedly registered their strong protest with party president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

Sources said a section of the IUML leaders are also unhappy with the decision as they think that it may create an impression that the party is feeling insecure ahead of the polls. They feel that it would send a wrong signal that the IUML is smelling danger in constituencies like Ponnani and would lead to an unnecessary discussion on the Haritha issue, which had almost been forgotten.