Tribal woman killed by wild elephant in forest bordering Wayanad, Malappuram

WAYANAD: A tribal woman was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant deep inside a forest area bordering Wayanad and Malappuram districts, police said here on Thursday Police said her husband suffered serious injuries in the attack.

The couple were attacked when they reportedly went into the forest to collect honey, they said.

The incident occurred in the Parappanpara forests, and authorities came to know of it on Thursday after fellow tribals informed the police and forest officials.

"We're waiting for more information because the police and forest officials have gone to the forest where the incident happened to move them to the hospital," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Kerala's Left government for failing to address the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the hill district.

BJP state president and the party's candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, K Surendran, alleged that both the state government and the sitting MP of the constituency have failed to address the issue.

Condoling the woman's death, Surendran said in a post on X: "The human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, particularly in Wayanad, is a recurring nightmare. The State Govt led by @pinarayivijayan and the MP @RahulGandhi have failed to address this crisis. Is Rahul only interested in votes? The wild elephants came to the town more often than Rahul Gandhi came to Wayanad. He seems indifferent to human lives, enjoying his outstation visits without truly engaging with the plight of the people. It's time for Rahul Gandhi to answer for his negligence", Surendran said.