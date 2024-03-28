Two Kozhikode natives held in cyber fraud case

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in a cyber fraud case involving an Aluva resident who lost Rs 1.15 crore. The duo Abdul Khadar, 59, of Nadakkavu and Amir, 25, of Farook, had arranged bank accounts for online fraudsters, who approached the victim, claiming that they were officers with the Mumbai police and that an arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court was pending against him.

They further told the victim to transfer money to a bank account as part of verification, promising that it would be returned once the process was carried out. However, the money was not returned, following which the victim approached the police. Earlier, two persons were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police for selling their bank accounts to the fraudsters through Khadar and Amir. The arrested purchased bank accounts from individuals by paying money.