Won’t implement CAA in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOLLAM: Strongly attacking the RSS and the Union government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the BJP government, by implementing CAA, is orchestrating an assault on the Muslim community akin to Hitler’s atrocities against the Jews. However, despite all efforts by the BJP, the CAA will not be implemented in Kerala, the CM said. He was speaking at a mass gathering organised by the LDF to oppose the CAA in Kollam on Wednesday.

“The CAA aims to erode citizens’ fundamental rights, with an ominous agenda to relegate Muslims to second-class status. Much like Hitler and his Nazi regime targeted Jews as their primary foes, the RSS and the Sangh Parivar are marginalising minorities, particularly Muslims, under the guise of the CAA,” said the CM.

He further emphasised that the CAA aligns with the RSS’ vision to transform India into a religious state and dismantle India’s secular fabric.

Despite the BJP’s rhetoric about India’s ascent on the global stage, nations such as Germany and America have voiced opposition to the CAA.

Pinarayi said that the BJP-led Union government was using Central agencies to target opposition parties.

“The BJP regime is sowing seeds of discord among citizens, undermining the essence of India’s secular democracy. Despite India’s plummet from the 55th to the 107th rank in the poverty index, the RSS persists in dismantling democratic institutions. The recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a blatant move by the BJP to advance its Hindu Rashtra agenda,” the CM said. He also attacked the Congress, accusing the party of failing to mount a united resistance against the CAA.