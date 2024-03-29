Anglo-Indians in Kerala determined to assert ‘Indian’ rights, voices concerns

KOLLAM: The 495 Anglo-Indian families in the state are voicing concerns over what they perceive as a denial of opportunities aimed at safeguarding their identity and culture. With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the community finds little optimism on the horizon.
The removal of reservations in Parliament and state assemblies in 2020 has disheartened many within the community. They, however, remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for reservation rights. The Anglo-Indian community was the only segment that had its own representatives nominated to the Lok Sabha.
This right was secured from Jawaharlal Nehru by Frank Anthony, the first long-time president of the All India Anglo-Indian Association. The community was represented by two members. Several states, including Kerala, also had a nominated member each in their legislative assemblies. Members of the community express a sense of marginalisation.
This sentiment is echoed, particularly by younger members, who increasingly opt to migrate to Western countries. In 2019, the Union government had approved a proposal that effectively ended constitutional provisions guaranteeing reservation of two seats for the Anglo-Indian community. The decision stripped Anglo-Indians of their electoral reservations.
The Union government justified this move by citing the community’s purported success and lack of necessity for political reservations. “As far as this Lok Sabha election is concerned, there is not much excitement among the community. There is, in fact, apprehension among the elders of the community regarding this election,” says Lestor Fernandez, president of the All-India Anglo- Indian Association of Kollam.
“We are not pinning much hope on the BJP government. The Congress has promised to bring back the reservation for the community if they form the government at the center. Our students used to benefit from reservations in medical and engineering colleges, but all of that has been rescinded.
While a significant number of our children used to migrate to western countries for better opportunities until a few years ago, now they aspire to stay and fight for their rights.” Coral Godinho, president of the All-Anglo-Indian Association of Coaching, has been advocating for the rights of the community for three decades.
She asserts the community’s determination to reclaim “rightful reservations”. “If our children who have passed the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) are required to undertake a Malayalam course to be considered KTET exam-qualified, it is indicative of the alienation of our unique identity,” says Coral.
“Previously, Anglo-Indian children had access to ‘Special English’ as a subject in state schools. Now, such provisions have been abolished, compelling our children to take up Malayalam. We remain committed to fighting for our reservation rights. We have contributed significantly to Indian society. This is our nation, too. Our struggle for rights will continue.”