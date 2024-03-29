Anglo-Indians in Kerala determined to assert ‘Indian’ rights, voices concerns

KOLLAM: The 495 Anglo-Indian families in the state are voicing concerns over what they perceive as a denial of opportunities aimed at safeguarding their identity and culture. With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the community finds little optimism on the horizon.

The removal of reservations in Parliament and state assemblies in 2020 has disheartened many within the community. They, however, remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for reservation rights. The Anglo-Indian community was the only segment that had its own representatives nominated to the Lok Sabha.

This right was secured from Jawaharlal Nehru by Frank Anthony, the first long-time president of the All India Anglo-Indian Association. The community was represented by two members. Several states, including Kerala, also had a nominated member each in their legislative assemblies. Members of the community express a sense of marginalisation.

This sentiment is echoed, particularly by younger members, who increasingly opt to migrate to Western countries. In 2019, the Union government had approved a proposal that effectively ended constitutional provisions guaranteeing reservation of two seats for the Anglo-Indian community. The decision stripped Anglo-Indians of their electoral reservations.