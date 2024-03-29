Kerala: For Manipur students, polls offer no relief

KOZHIKODE: More than 100 Manipuri students have enrolled in various educational institutions in Kerala following the outbreak of violence in their home state. And amid the ongoing unrest, many of them are concerned about the transparency of the election process in the northeastern state. During an interaction with TNIE, Goulungmon Haokip, an LLB student on the Manjeshwar campus of the School of Legal Studies, said the situation in Manipur is dire.
“Peace remains elusive for both the Kuki and Meitei communities. Our state is witnessing state-sponsored ethnic cleansing. How can there be peace when the state government itself is involved in the violence?” he asked.
On the difference in the election campaigns in Manipur and Kerala, Goulungmon said, “They are vastly different. In Kerala, where the population is literate, candidates can conduct peaceful campaigns. However, in our state, candidates often face challenges in campaigning peacefully. Recently, a Congress candidate was attacked in Ukhrul district. Public struggle to exercise their choice freely; their votes are sometimes manipulated through hooliganism and political manoeuvering.”
“It’s very hard to predict the results. The arrest of the Delhi CM and freezing of Congress’ bank accounts make me realise that democracy is fading in our country,” he added. In a recent event, Vadakara LDF candidate K K Shailaja interacted with some Manipuri students studying in Kannur. Offering the full backing of the state government, Shailaja said, “Our minorities should be protected. Our state and our government will be with you always. If I become MP, I will definitely raise the Manipuris sue in Parliament.”
Jangminthang Khongsai, a student of the School of Legal Studies in Palayad, Kannur, said he was very happy to meet Shailaja and wished her success. “The ‘Young Kuki’ group, representing youth of the community, has announced a boycott of the election. Consequently, many Manipuri students in Kerala have opted not to travel to cast their votes. However, we are aware of the electoral fervour in Kerala. We are receiving moral support from the Kerala government. Shailaja teacher was on hand to welcome a batch of Manipur students on their arrival at Kannur airport,” Jangminthang said.