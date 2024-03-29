Kerala: For Manipur students, polls offer no relief

KOZHIKODE: More than 100 Manipuri students have enrolled in various educational institutions in Kerala following the outbreak of violence in their home state. And amid the ongoing unrest, many of them are concerned about the transparency of the election process in the northeastern state. During an interaction with TNIE, Goulungmon Haokip, an LLB student on the Manjeshwar campus of the School of Legal Studies, said the situation in Manipur is dire.

“Peace remains elusive for both the Kuki and Meitei communities. Our state is witnessing state-sponsored ethnic cleansing. How can there be peace when the state government itself is involved in the violence?” he asked.

On the difference in the election campaigns in Manipur and Kerala, Goulungmon said, “They are vastly different. In Kerala, where the population is literate, candidates can conduct peaceful campaigns. However, in our state, candidates often face challenges in campaigning peacefully. Recently, a Congress candidate was attacked in Ukhrul district. Public struggle to exercise their choice freely; their votes are sometimes manipulated through hooliganism and political manoeuvering.”