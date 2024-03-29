Kerala: International Surfing Fest to begin in Varkala on March 29; 100 to take part

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor and surfing athlete Sudev Nair will inaugurate the three-day International Surfing Festival organised by the Tourism Department at Edava Beach in Varkala on Friday.
The surfing festival, the first to be hosted in the country this year, is expected to give a major thrust to Kerala as an adventure tourism spot. As many as 100 domestic and foreign participants are expected to take part in the event, which will conclude on Sunday.
The event is organised in association with the International Surfing Association, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Surfing Federation of India. The event aims to make Kerala a premier surfing destination and promote Varkala as a global water sports hub.
The initiative aims to provide an opportunity for water sports enthusiasts to get a first-hand experience and practise surfing. International Surfing Association (ISA ) representative Rory Symes from Australia is the head judg e of the competitions. Tourism Secretary Biju K will give away the prizes to the winners at the valedictory function. Tourism Additional Director (General) Vishnu Raj and Tourism Director P B Nooh will also be present.
The concluding session will be attended by the Tourism Joint Director, Thiruvananthapuram Abhilash T G, Deputy Director Rajeev T L, KATPS CEO Binu Kuriakose, DTPC Secretary Shyam Krishnan and office bearers of Surfing Federation of India.
Winning team to get Rs 1 lakh
Winning team in the International Cup category will get D1 lakh prize money while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 50,000. In the Groms Category, the winner will get Rs 15,000 while the winner in the Open Category will get Rs 20,000.
Bid to woo surfers
