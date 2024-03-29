Kerala: International Surfing Fest to begin in Varkala on March 29; 100 to take part

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor and surfing athlete Sudev Nair will inaugurate the three-day International Surfing Festival organised by the Tourism Department at Edava Beach in Varkala on Friday.

The surfing festival, the first to be hosted in the country this year, is expected to give a major thrust to Kerala as an adventure tourism spot. As many as 100 domestic and foreign participants are expected to take part in the event, which will conclude on Sunday.

The event is organised in association with the International Surfing Association, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Surfing Federation of India. The event aims to make Kerala a premier surfing destination and promote Varkala as a global water sports hub.