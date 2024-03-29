Kerala LS polls: Attingal voters caught between hope and despair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chakrapani Nair, 75, is busy preparing the ground to plant yam on his land next to the soon-to-be National Highway-66 bypass planned to decongest a choked Attingal town. Despite the clamour of tipper lorries hauling red soil, metamorphosing green fields beyond recognition just two kilometres from Kallambalam junction, he remains undisturbed.

Thanks to the overnight rain, his hoe cuts through the earth with ease. He has worked on the land for several decades and has seen its transition from a fertile farmland producing paddy and vegetables to a prime property being developed into a wide thoroughfare. For Chakrapani, this transformation of the stretch -- which passes through the Manamboor panchayat of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency -- brings contentment. Generous compensation for relinquishing just over 10 cents of land has secured his family’s future, with a portion set aside for himself and wife Indiramma.

With their newfound wealth, they bid farewell to their cows and goats, no longer sustainable in their twilight years. “The road has been a boon. Property values soar, and finally, we have proper access. We have had instances where bodies had to be taken on sacks,” Chakrapani says. While political rhetoric buzzes at Kallambalam junction, Chakrapani’s home at Puthancode remains untouched. Loyalty to a single party wanes as he seeks performance over promises, his vote reserved for those tackling the challenges posed by road construction. His neighbour, Jayakumar, echoes a desire for accountable leadership.