Kerala LS polls: Attingal voters caught between hope and despair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chakrapani Nair, 75, is busy preparing the ground to plant yam on his land next to the soon-to-be National Highway-66 bypass planned to decongest a choked Attingal town. Despite the clamour of tipper lorries hauling red soil, metamorphosing green fields beyond recognition just two kilometres from Kallambalam junction, he remains undisturbed.
Thanks to the overnight rain, his hoe cuts through the earth with ease. He has worked on the land for several decades and has seen its transition from a fertile farmland producing paddy and vegetables to a prime property being developed into a wide thoroughfare. For Chakrapani, this transformation of the stretch -- which passes through the Manamboor panchayat of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency -- brings contentment. Generous compensation for relinquishing just over 10 cents of land has secured his family’s future, with a portion set aside for himself and wife Indiramma.
With their newfound wealth, they bid farewell to their cows and goats, no longer sustainable in their twilight years. “The road has been a boon. Property values soar, and finally, we have proper access. We have had instances where bodies had to be taken on sacks,” Chakrapani says. While political rhetoric buzzes at Kallambalam junction, Chakrapani’s home at Puthancode remains untouched. Loyalty to a single party wanes as he seeks performance over promises, his vote reserved for those tackling the challenges posed by road construction. His neighbour, Jayakumar, echoes a desire for accountable leadership.
“My vote is for performers, who can do something for the people. We wanted access to the other side of the bypass. Unfortunately, there was not much initiative from the political parties,” he says. Recently, the National Highways Authority of India approved the construction of an underpass for the bypass, which makes connecting to the highways at Chathanpara on the east and Kadakkavoor on the west easier.
Chakrapani’s journey mirrors that of many in his community, drawn by greener pastures in the Middle East. Returning home, he started a tea shop to serve the workers of brick kilns in the area. Yet, he foresees a future where agriculture succumbs to urbanisation, fields yielding to shops along the bypass. The change in the nature of aspiration could be attributed to the road infrastructure development under way in the form of the NH-66 bypass, Outer Ring Road and the Greenfield Highway. All of that serves to bring the constituency closer to the capital.
Just as performance is leading to a change in preferences, the lack of it in other sectors is testing the traditional loyalties among the voters in Attingal. The UDF has fielded Adoor Prakash, banking on his track record and the constituency’s tendency to favour incumbents. The LDF aims to disrupt that trend by fielding V Joy, the CPM’s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary and the current Varkala MLA.
At the same time, what was once a traditional LDF-UDF showdown has now evolved into a three-way battle, with the BJP fielding Union Minister V Muraleedharan. His early focus on the constituency reflects the BJP’s ambitions, considering their significant gains in the previous election.
Despite that, the LDF appears to be leading the charge in the poster campaign from Kallambalam to Thazhampally, though the other two fronts are expected to intensify their efforts. In the coastal village of Poothura, 10 kilometres from Manamboor, a poignant atmosphere hangs heavy, a stark contrast to the raucous campaign fervour at Kadakkavoor en route. Along the coastal road from Thazhampally to Mampalli, abandoned houses bear the scars of relentless sea waves.
Amidst the despair, Mary Joseph, 64, stands wearing a bright smile at the door of house number 27, located exactly at the intersection of the Chilakkoor-Vallakkadavu Road and the Anathalavattom Beach Road. Her twinkling eyes are set straight on the Munjamoodu bridge that takes her to Arayathuruthi island. She is ready to ignore the troubles caused by the sea that took away a portion of her kitchen in the hope she would soon get land and a house on the island, under the Life Mission.
Despite her struggles – the loss of her husband at a young age and the polio that claimed her right arm – Mary raised three children, her resilience unyielding. Yet, the dream of a secure home remains elusive, her current dwelling a refuge in an ‘abandoned’ house. “I rely on sporadic welfare pensions,” she says. The torn posters of political candidates on the walls nearby bear witness to the social turmoil. But Mary attributes the damage to misguided youth rather than political malice. Her enthusiasm, though, is not shared by people around.
Difficulties in rehabilitation and the reducing livelihood means remain a major concern among fishermen. For those like Lorence Joseph, 82, governmental neglect is a bitter reality. Their trouble, he says, started with the construction of a fishing harbour at Muthalapozhi further south. The unscientific construction of the breakwater resulted in coastal erosion. Over 70 fishermen have died in accidents in the area. “Over 2,000 families have had to leave their homes in Anchuthengu and Chirayinkeezhu panchayats,” Lorence says.
Antony Thomas, a seasoned fisherman, recalls a time when a two-kilometre stretch of the coast sufficed for shore seine fishing. “Politicians such as Vakkom Purushothaman used to attend to the problems of fishermen immediately. But not any more,” he laments.