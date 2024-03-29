MM Hamza: Khaki craftsman with a ‘law’yal customer base in Kerala

KASARAGOD: They might be posted in different wings in Kerala. However, there is one thing a number of enforcement officers have in common. Their tailor. M M Hamza from Malaparamba, who specialises in khaki uniforms, is a known name in enforcement officers’ circles.
Officials from across the state, including those from the Kerala police, excise, forest department as well as the Railway Protection Force (RPF), approach him to avail of his expertise in weaving uniforms.
Hamza, whose store ‘Jeanshak’ has supplied uniforms to officials across the state, attributes the loyalty of his customers to his commitment to maintaining high quality standards.
“I view crafting uniforms for the forces not a job but a service. My team deserves credit for my success and acclaim. It is all a result of effective teamwork. Officials repeatedly entrust me with stitching their uniforms as I I consistently maintain stringent quality standards and do not compromise. The encouragement and commendation I receive from the officials bolster my confidence and serve as constant motivation,” said Hamza, who also makes caps and shoulder pads.
Jeanshak gained prominence in the police community when Kasaragod SI Narayanan of Uduma tasked him with stitching his uniform. Subsequently, Hamza began getting orders from the district and outside. Now, he is planning to set up a factory store on the Kannur-Kozhikode border.