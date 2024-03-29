MM Hamza: Khaki craftsman with a ‘law’yal customer base in Kerala

KASARAGOD: They might be posted in different wings in Kerala. However, there is one thing a number of enforcement officers have in common. Their tailor. M M Hamza from Malaparamba, who specialises in khaki uniforms, is a known name in enforcement officers’ circles.

Officials from across the state, including those from the Kerala police, excise, forest department as well as the Railway Protection Force (RPF), approach him to avail of his expertise in weaving uniforms.

Hamza, whose store ‘Jeanshak’ has supplied uniforms to officials across the state, attributes the loyalty of his customers to his commitment to maintaining high quality standards.