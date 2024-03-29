Pests, climate change hit Muthalamada’s mango production in Kerala

PALAKKAD: The hub of mango cultivation in the state, Muthalamada finds itself in the grip of a major crisis. Based on ground reports, the region, where seasonal business turnover from mango used to exceed Rs 500 crore, is witnessing an alarming 80% decrease in production compared to previous years.

Farmers and exporters say this is the first time in the last 40 years that Muthalamada is facing such a dire scenario, which has been attributed to climate change, insect infestation, and excessive application of pesticides. Most of the varieties of mango cultivated in Muthalamada, including alphonso, banganapalli, sindhooram, totapuri, kilimooku or kilichundan, kalapadi, mallika, nadusalai, neelam, rumani, malgoa, and gudadath, have been experiencing reduced yields.

“The unexpected downpour in December hurt us badly. It damaged almost all the flowers. Pest attacks have also played a role. The pesticides used in the orchards have proven ineffective as insects have developed immunity,” says Abdul Razak, a seasoned farmer with over four decades of experience. Farmers also cite the delay in the flowering season for the low productivity.

“The flowering season typically commences in October and November. This year, however, it extended until mid-December. Climate change has emerged as a significant villain,” remarked Rahmat Sheikh, a migrant worker. Mango orchards in Muthalamada are spread across 5,000 hectares, covering an area from Chemmanampathy to Elevancherry, in the foothills of the Western Ghats.