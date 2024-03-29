Real-life hero of ‘Aadujeevitham’ is now an election icon in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: When Najeeb Muhammad, the real-life protagonist of the novel 'Aadujeevitham', written by Benyamin, met his reel-life character in the eponymously named movie, directed by Blessy, he was visibly moved.

“The film paints a more dastardly picture of my experience in the desert. I was in tears when the movie ended. Prithviraj lives his character,” an emotional Najeeb said outside Ernakulam’s Vanitha Theatre, where he viewed the premiere show on Thursday, amid the selfie-seeking throng of moviegoers.

In his native village of Arattupuzha, near Haripad, where Najeeb even has a fans’ association, residents welcomed the silver-screen depiction of the harrowing stage in his life. The association, which is led by panchayat member L Mansoor, is planning to arrange transportation to a theatre in Kayamkulam or Haripad to any resident of ward 18 keen to watch the film.