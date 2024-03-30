Kerala court acquits all three RSS men in Riyaz Moulavi murder case

KASARGOD: The District and Sessions Court of Kasargod on Saturday acquitted all the accused in the murder of Riyaz Maulvi, a madrassa teacher, who was hacked to death allegedly by RSS workers.

The verdict which let off RSS workers Ajesh, Nidhin Kumar, and Akilesh of Kudlu, was pronounced by judge K K Balakrishnan. The accused have spent seven years in jail.

Advocate Binu Kulammakad, who appeared for the accused said, “Three individuals were unjustly detained in prison for seven years without being granted bail. From the beginning, police started the investigation with the presumption that the murder was committed by the RSS. The police attempted to salvage their reputation by apprehending these individuals. However, the accused had no prior connection with the victim, and they were unfamiliar with the location where the incident took place.”

Public prosecutor T Shajith said, “There was solid evidence against the accused. The tower location of the accused shows their presence in the area, as well as entering the area of the residence of the victim. In addition to this, there was strong DNA evidence."

"Victim's blood stains were found on the dress of the first accused. There were strong DNA and scientific evidences. More than 100 circumstantial evidences were submitted before the court. Without considering all this, the court has acquitted the accused. It is unfortunate and will have dangerous impacts in the society,” he added.

The gruesome murder occurred in the early hours of March 20, 2017. Riyaz Maulvi, a madrasa teacher from Kodagu, hacked to death inside his home near the mosque, where he taught. The suspects were apprehended within three days of the incident. However, the case has been postponed multiple times citing transfer of judges and the COVID-19 pandemic.