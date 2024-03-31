Kerala: ‘Not reachable’ Ramya leaves leaders fuming

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ramya Haridas, the UDF candidate from Alathur and the lone Congresswoman in the fray, is not in the good books of local leaders at present. Sources said the Congress local leadership’s main gripe against the Alathur MP is that she does not respond to their calls. CWC leader and KPCC campaign committee head Ramesh Chennithala was in Alathur recently to calm the local leadership.

Some said the spark that 39-year-old Ramya displayed during campaigning in the 2019 elections, which she won by 1.58 lakh votes, is missing this time.

“The charm is missing,” a senior Congress leader from Thrissur said of Ramya. “She was not keen on contesting this election. Like many Congress MPs, Ramya had set sights on the 2026 assembly polls, hoping to become an MLA and bag a ministerial berth. This distracted her. She did not bother to take care of her LS seat,” said the leader.

The party leadership hopes to settle the issues amicably by this week. “Ramya possesses a flair no other Congress candidate has. She knows how to seek people’s support,” said another senior leader.