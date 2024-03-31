Kerala: ‘Treatment of minorities’ foils BJP’s bid to win over Christian community

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM : BJP’s ambitious Christian outreach programme has hit a roadblock with two influential denominations, the Latin Catholic and Syro-Malabar churches, hardening their stand against the NDA government’s treatment of minorities.

Delivering his Good Friday message, archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese Thomas J Netto said Christians in Manipur and elsewhere in north India were being brutalised and there had been no effective intervention on the part of authorities. He called upon all the Christian churches to realise the mystery behind the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and stand united with other brothers.

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of Syro-Malabar Church described the rising violence against Christians as “painful”.

Coming as they did, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. the criticisms by the powerful Christian denominations in the state have taken the wind out of BJP’s orchestrated outreach programme.

The Latin Church, with a 15 lakh-strong laity, has a decisive say in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. It is also quite influential in other parts of the state.

Bent on winning Thiruvananthapuram seat, the BJP national leadership had for months been trying to court the faithful. The saffron party saw an opening after sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposed the protest by fishermen against the Vizhinjam port and the LDF government initiated police action on protesters and priests.

On the previous two occasions it was the coastal vote that had played a major role in the victory of Tharoor. But Archbishop Netto’s stance has literally poured cold water on the BJP’s expectations.

The Syro-Malabar Church has 35 lakh members in the state with a strong presence in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Changanassery and Thalassery. The BJP’s national leadership had high hopes after several heads of the Church met the Prime Minister, and Narendra Modi, in turn, visited a cathedral in New Delhi.

With the stance taken by the MAjor Archbishop Thattil on the attack against Christians, BJP feels their hopes in Thrissur have been shattered. “The BJP is back to square one,” a state office bearer of the party told TNIE. “We don’t have enough time for fire-fighting now,” he added.

“When they persecuted Jews in Nazi Germany, others did nothing. We do not want that to happen in India,” deputy secretary general of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council Fr Jacob G Palackappily said.

“The Christians in Germany helped the Nazis at that time. Then they persecuted the Christians. If the secular fabric of India is lost, we will also cease to exist,” he added.

Power play