Kerala: Convict in 2019 acid attack case gets 10-year jail term, slapped Rs 1 lakh fine

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District Court-VI on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment an Udayamperoor resident convicted for an acid attack that left the victim blind in one eye. The accused, Sunil, was also fined Rs 1 lakh.

The incident relating to the case occurred at 11.30 pm on April 28, 2019. Sunil, residing in the village of Manakunnam, Udayamperoor, threw acid at his neighbour Arun as he harboured a grudge towards Arun who had refused to lend him money to buy liquor. The attack took place in front of Sunil’s house, causing injuries to Arun’s left eye, left side of his face and left shoulder. The attack resulted in a loss of vision in his left eye.

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him under IPC Section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc). Pronouncing the sentence, Judge C K Madhusoodhanan ordered that the fine be paid to the complainant, and in case of non-payment, the convict would undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutors C T Justin and Jyoti K appeared for the prosecution.

C V Iype and Shibin, the then sub-inspectors with Udayamperoor police Station, investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet before the court.