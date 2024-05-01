Kerala ‘Kalolsavam’ replica in Boston draws thousands of NRKs, Americans

KOZHIKODE: In the vibrant city of Boston, an extraordinary cultural festival has been capturing the hearts of many, transcending boundaries and bringing diverse communities together.

The Dhrisya Youth Festival, inspired by the Kerala School Kalolsavam, is a unique event that showcases traditional Indian arts through a month-long celebration, attracting the Malayali diaspora and US nationals.

Organised by the New England Malayali Association (NEMA), the festival has grown in scope and popularity over the past 14 years. “The main aim was to provide a platform for our children to exhibit their cultural prowess, which they’ve learnt and nurtured here, far away from their ancestral roots,” said Manoj Panicker, a former president of NEMA.

The festival is meticulously planned with off-stage events such as poetry, essay writing and elocution in English and Malayalam held on the first weekend. It serves as an inclusive arena where young talents from the sub-junior, junior and youth categories.

However, it is the on-stage events that draw the largest crowds, featuring performances in classical, semi-classical and non-classical singing and dancing. Highlight performances include Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattom. Even US nationals participate displaying their proficiency in these dance forms.

The finale is spectacular, with group performances of classical and non-classical dance forms creating a vivid tableau of cultural fervour. “It’s a heartening sight to see such enthusiasm for traditional Indian dance forms among Americans, ,” said Anu Rames, the current president of NEMA.

She further said, “A unique aspect of Dhrisya Youth Festival is its stringent adherence to fair play and authenticity”.

Just like the school youth festival in Kerala, an appeal committee is in place to address any concerns from participants, ensuring transparency and fairness in competition results. Furthermore, the identities of the judges are kept confidential until the events commence, a practice inspired directly by the traditional kalolsavam back home.

Participants and spectators alike appreciate the festival’s role in promoting cultural dialogue and understanding. “It’s more than a competition; it’s a celebration of heritage and a bridge between cultures,” pointed out a participant’s parent.

The festival not only honours the artistic traditions of Kerala but also fosters a deeper connection with the Malayalam language, particularly through the off-stage events.

With over 1,600 participants from various backgrounds, the festival is a vibrant testament to the enduring appeal of cultural arts and their power to unite people across different walks of life. Thousands of Malayalis and US nationals throng the venue of Dhrisya every year.

‘Avesham’ in America

Dhrisya Youth Festival is a unique event that showcases traditional Indian arts through a month-long celebration, attracting the Malayali diaspora and US nationals.