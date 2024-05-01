Kerala: KSRTC firm on booze bust despite service disruption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent decision by KSRTC to crack the whip on staffers consuming alcohol during duty hours has started affecting the schedules.

Officials said the shortage of crew, particularly drivers, was disrupting services. For instance, on Monday, 15 services had to be cancelled at the Pathanapuram depot due to mass absence of employees.

As many as 12 staffers did not turn up for duty as they learned that the KSRTC’s internal vigilance wing initiated action against three employees who had consumed alcohol during duty. The trip cancellation has affected people, especially those dependent on KSRTC services in rural areas.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, however, said breathalyzer tests would continue, and warned of strict action against erring employees.

KSRTC started breathalyzer tests on all employees, excluding women, on April 1. As many as 100 employees were caught in the first 15 days. Those who faced action included station masters, vehicle supervisors, security sergeants, mechanics, conductors, and drivers.