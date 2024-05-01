Kerala: Man gets life term for sexual abuse of minor daughter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A fast-track court here has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for the sexual abuse of his six-year-old daughter. Passing the verdict, Judge R Rekha said the offence committed by the accused was heinous and the child had lost her childhood because of the vile act.

The accused was found guilty of various charges, including multiple sexual abuse and abusing a child below the age of 12. The court announced triple life imprisonments and a rigorous imprisonment of 21 years against the man. However, the sentences will run concurrently.

The incident pertaining to the case occurred on July 2023. Since the child’s mother was working abroad, the girl was intermittently staying with her father and grandmother. The girl was abused while staying at her father’s place.

The case was investigated by Poonthura ASI Beena Begum and Valiyathura Inspector Ratheesh G S. Special prosecutors R S Vijay Mohan and Akhilesh R Y appeared on behalf of the prosecution.