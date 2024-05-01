Kerala: Ousted Haritha leaders given top posts in Muslim Youth League

MALAPPURAM: Signalling the intention to broker peace with all dissidents within the party and to concentrate on the issues with the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, the IUML has withdrawn the disciplinary actions against former leaders of Haritha and Muslim Students Federation and appointed them to top positions of Muslim Youth League (MYL).

Former MSF national vice-president K Fathima Thahiliya, who was expelled from the party for publicly criticising the party and its leadership for taking action against the state leaders of Haritha, including Mufeeda Thesni and T Najma Thabsheera, has been appointed as MYL state secretary.

Former Haritha state president Mufeeda Thesni and former state general secretary T Najma Thabsheera, who were expelled from the party for approaching the Kerala State Women’s Commission accusing MSF state president P K Navas and two other MSF leaders of making misogynist remarks against them, have been appointed as vice-president and secretary of MYL national committee, respectively.

It is after Thesni and Thabsheera refused to withdraw the case registered at the women’s commission against Navas, the IUML leadership disbanded the Haritha state committee led by them and constituted a new state committee, nominating former treasurer Aysha Banu as president and Rumaisa Rafeek as general secretary.

Latheef Thurayoor, former state general secretary of MSF who faced action from the IUML leadership for criticising the way the party handled the issue of the former Haritha leaders, was also appointed vice-president of the MSF national committee.

While announcing the list of new state and national committee leaders of the party, the IUML leadership also said that former state secretary of MYL Ashique Chelavoor has been appointed as vice-president of MYL national committee.

The IUML leadership held discussions with the former Haritha and MSF leaders which led to a consensus on matters, including on the case against MSF leaders registered with the women’s commission. Some of the expelled leaders were working in association with K S Hamsa, who was the CPM candidate in Ponnani. The meeting with former Haritha and MSF leaders was held at the residence of IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal during the election campaign.

Navas, against whom Haritha leaders had raised allegations, was agitated over the move to withdraw the disciplinary action, but was pacified by the IUML leaders.

IUML was ready to end the animosity with the Haritha and MSF leaders overriding Navas’s objections, but the issue with Samastha over the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) persists.

It is believed that the IUML has resolved to take on the Samastha head on and wants to settle all other issues amicably before the showdown. It may be noted that Samastha is against women’s entry into public spaces.

Meanwhile, Mufeeda Thesni confirmed to TNIE that the Haritha had held discussions with the IUML leadership and came to terms with them to end the issues. “We wanted justice from the party leadership. They understood our concerns during the recent discussions. The case against MSF leaders is under consideration of the legal authorities. We will act in favour of the party as per the consensus when the legal authorities consider the case,” Thesni said.

Women in state, nat’l bodies for 1st time

It is the first time that women are appointed to any position in the state and national committees of the MYL. The move reflects a significant change in the party’s outlook and willingness to take on the orthodoxy in the community that is against women’s entry into public life. “It shows the willpower of the party to empower women. These are landmark decisions from the party. More women will soon hold top positions,” said Mufeeda Thesni.