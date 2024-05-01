Kerala: Padmaja flays Mamkootathil over FB post

KOCHI: In a scathing attack on Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal accused him of being anti-women. Padmaja criticised Rahul for his comments against former health minister and LDF Vadakara candidate K K Shailaja on Facebook.

“This is Rahul Mamkootathil. He seems to harbour deep hostility towards women. What does this ‘cyber baby’ say about women who are of his mother’s age? I ignored what he said about me. He spoke against my father and made disrespectful comments about my mother, who is not involved in politics. Now I heard he is targeting Shailaja teacher. Regardless of her political affiliation, she is a senior political figure, and above all, a woman. It’s easy to please leaders, but if you are contesting an election, you won’t even get a woman’s vote. First, learn to respect women,” Padmaja said on FB.