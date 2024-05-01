Kerala

Kerala: Padmaja flays Mamkootathil over FB post

In an FB post, Rahul had mocked Shailaja calling her “Vargeeya Teacheramma” (communal teacher).
Padmaja Venugopal
Padmaja VenugopalPhoto | Express
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a scathing attack on Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal accused him of being anti-women. Padmaja criticised Rahul for his comments against former health minister and LDF Vadakara candidate K K Shailaja on Facebook.

“This is Rahul Mamkootathil. He seems to harbour deep hostility towards women. What does this ‘cyber baby’ say about women who are of his mother’s age? I ignored what he said about me. He spoke against my father and made disrespectful comments about my mother, who is not involved in politics. Now I heard he is targeting Shailaja teacher. Regardless of her political affiliation, she is a senior political figure, and above all, a woman. It’s easy to please leaders, but if you are contesting an election, you won’t even get a woman’s vote. First, learn to respect women,” Padmaja said on FB.

In an FB post, Rahul had mocked Shailaja calling her “Vargeeya Teacheramma” (communal teacher).

Padmaja Venugopal
Rahul Mamkootathil

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com