Kerala: Road accident claims 5 lives in Kannur

KANNUR: Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, lost their lives in a devastating collision involving a car and a lorry at Punnachery in Kannapuram, Kannur, on Monday night.

The victims have been identified as K N Padmakumar, 59, hailing from Kalichanadukam, Choorikkatt Sudhakaran, 52, and his wife Ajitha, 35, from Bheemanady in Kasaragod district, Ajitha’s father Kozhummal Krishnan, 65, and Ajitha’s nephew Akash, 9.

Padmakumar was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred around 10.15 pm. Sadly, four individuals died on the spot, while the child succumbed to injuries at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. The driver of the lorry, which was transporting gas cylinders, sustained injuries in the collision.

The car was en route from Thalassery to Kasaragod when the tragic incident occurred. Prompt rescue efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel helped in extricating those trapped inside the vehicle.

Sudhakaran and his family were returning after dropping their son at a hostel in Kozhikode. His son is studying in an educational institute in Kozhikode district.

According to sources, the family took the trip as a leisure trip alongside dropping their son at his hostel. Since they decided to visit a few places in Kozhikode, they also decided to take Akash, Sudhakaran’s son’s cousin brother, but the tragic accident took their lives.

Police have taken the driver of the lorry into custody.