Kerala state Information Commission for vigilance probe into missing files related to road work

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The State Information Commission has recommended a vigilance investigation to trace the documents related to the money spent on the construction of the road to Kannur Ezhimala Naval Academy which are yet to be submitted to the commission by the State Public Works Department.

The files from various offices related to the works to the tune of Rs 1,71,29,902 carried out in 1998 to increase the capacity of section O/000 to 6/420 of Ezhimala Naval Academy Top Road. In this regard, the response received by the RTI Commission was that various files in the offices of the assistant executive engineer, executive engineer, superintending engineer, and chief engineer were missing.

The work was executed by Chandragiri Construction Company. It was found that Rs 73,91,032 was given to the company. But no records of further works, due amount or completion of work could be found. There were files from the stage of submission of proposal for the road to sanctioning of money. Despite the efforts of senior officials of the department, the files are nowhere to be found.

The disappearance of files from different offices on the same subject is suspicious. Therefore State Information Commissioner A Abdul Hakim suggested that the vigilance wing should investigate it. No documents such as approved PAC, revised estimate, bill copy, copy of M book, administrative permission, technical permission, financial permission, tender, work permit, or completion certificate are missing. All these files were lost before the audit.

4 hearings in 4 districts

The High Court had directed the State Information Commission to find out the truth in the matter. After four hearings in Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Malappuram and discussions with superintending engineers and chief engineers, Commissioner Hakim sought a vigilance investigation