Opposition stages walkout over row involving Thiruvananthapuram mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation council meeting held here on Tuesday turned stormy when the councillors of all three fronts - LDF, BJP and UDF - locked horns over the controversial spat between Mayor Arya Rajendran and a KSRTC driver that took place a few days ago. Soon after the council meeting began, the BJP councillors stormed into the well of the council hall demanding a discussion on the tussle between the Mayor and the KSRTC driver.

Responding to the ruckus made by the opposition parties, an emotional Arya Rajendran said that it is unfortunate that a woman was being put under pressure for questioning someone who made obscene gestures at her. BJP councillor K Anil Kumar raised the issue soon after the council proceedings began questioning the behaviour of the mayor and the opposition councillors started hurling allegations at the mayor. Soon, the LDF councillors sprung from their seats and heated arguments were exchanged. Later, the BJP councillors shouted slogans and staged a walkout.

BJP councillor M R Gopan said that the mayor should have shown some dignity to her position while making such a scene in public and her conduct is not suitable for a mayor. “The ruling front has always been anti-people in its conduct and the past three- and-a-half years of their rule proves it. Now she wants to expel the driver who is working on a temporary post in KSRTC. She had so many options to deal with the issue but she chose to behave in such an immature manner,” said M R Gopan.

Though LDF councillor D R Anil demanded that a resolution be passed demanding the dismissal of H L Yadu, the driver, it was not passed.

What transpired

BJP councillor K Anil Kumar raised the issue soon after the council proceedings began questioning the behaviour of the mayor and the opposition councillors started hurling allegations at the mayor. Soon, the LDF councillors sprung from their seats and heated arguments were exchanged