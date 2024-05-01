‘Pale’ of gloom in Lakshadweep as mass bleaching hits coral reefs

KOTTAYAM: Alarm bells are ringing in Lakshadweep as the coral reefs there are showing worrying signs of mass bleaching (coral mortality). The phenomenon, a clear indication of severe heat stress on coral communities, poses a significant threat to the delicate underwater ecosystem, especially in shallow reefs and lagoons.

The phenomenon is being reported at a time when National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US has confirmed a global bleaching event occurring across the tropics. Just recently, coral reefs in the biodiversity-rich Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve had started showing early signs of mass bleaching, prompting the Tamil Nadu forest department to order rapid underwater surveys to assess the situation.

As per reports, the mass bleaching has been triggered by several months of elevated global sea surface temperatures (SSTs) resulting from prolonged El Niño conditions throughout much of 2023. This marks the fourth such event to be declared after the late 1990s, highlighting the escalating impacts of climate change on ecosystems across the world.

With shallow water temperatures exceeding seasonal averages by 1.6°C, researchers in Lakshadweep are observing widespread signs of coral stress. Many species are turning pale or white, experiencing coral tissue wasting, and ultimately perishing.

Researchers explain that bleaching occurs when the symbiotic relationship between the corals and their photosynthetic algal partners deteriorates under stressful conditions; primarily high temperatures.