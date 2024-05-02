CUSAT researchers discover new marine tardigrade species; name it after Chandrayaan mission

KOCHI: Researchers from the Department of Marine Biology, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have discovered a new species of marine tardigrade, colloquially known as water bears -- a phylum of eight-legged segmented micro-animals.

This microscopic creature has been named as Batillipes chandrayaani, a homage to the Chandrayaan-3, the first-ever successful lunar south pole landing mission hosted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2023.

This newly described species was found in the intertidal beach sediments of Mandapam coast, Tamil Nadu.

The present species is similar in size to other tardigrades, measuring around 0.15 millimeters (mm) in length and 0.04 mm in width characterised by four pairs of legs.

This novel species was discovered by Vishnudattan N.K, research scholar and senior Prof Dr S Bijoy Nandan, Department of Marine Biology as a part of an extensive marine biodiversity survey conducted along the Tamil Nadu coast.

This is for the third time a marine tardigrade is described from the Indian waters and also the second time from the east coast. Earlier, the same research team had discovered a marine tardigrade from the south west coast (Stygarctus keralensis) in 2021 and south east coast (Batillipes kalami) in 2023.

“Few morphological variations among species and a limited number of differential characters make tardigrade taxonomy challenging and problematic” explains Dr Nandan, the team lead at CUSAT as well as the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.