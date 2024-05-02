Educational institutions across the state to remain closed till May 6 due to extreme heatwave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the ongoing heat wave situation in Kerala, a high-level meeting of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has decided to grant holidays for professional colleges and other educational institutions until May 6.

The meeting, attended by district collectors, assessed the situation in each district. It was also decided in the meeting to reschedule parades and training sessions for police, fire brigade, NCC, SPC, and other military units to avoid peak sunlight hours between 11 am and 3 pm.

Following the review meeting, a release issued by the Chief Minister urged adjustments to the working hours for construction workers, farmers, street vendors, fishermen, and other laborers between 11 am and 3 pm.

Additionally, workplaces with asbestos, tin roofs, and other heat-intensive environments were directed to adjust their working hours.

The fire department was instructed to conduct fire audits in areas vulnerable to fire, such as markets, high-rise buildings, and waste management facilities. Furthermore, it was decided to plant more tree saplings on World Environment Day, observed on June 5.

Ministers responsible for respective districts were directed to chair meetings and assess the status of pre-monsoon sanitation drives. The high-level meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Venu V and member secretary of KSDMA, Shekar Kuriakose.