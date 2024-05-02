State government decides against load shedding as power consumption soars

The Kerala state government has decided not to go for load shedding. The proposal by the KSEB to execute load shedding was rejected by the government which asked the board to come up with alternative steps to address the power crisis.

The decision was taken at the high level meeting called by power minister K Krishnankutty with the board officials.

With record power consumption in the state in view of soaring temperatures, the KSEB was forced to recommend load shedding before the government.

Speculation was rife that there will be load shedding after the Lok Sabha poll. But the state government was keen to ensure that the general public are not put to hardships.

Over the last few days there have been a few instances of consumers holding protests against the KSEB’s move to unauthorized load shedding in the middle of the night.