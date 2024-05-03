CPI expect to win three LS seats in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI is optimistic of winning three out of the four seats it has contested in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the preliminary parliament election review of the party’s state executive.

The meeting held on Thursday evaluated that the party candidates would win in Thiruvananthapuram, Mavelikkara and Thrissur. In Wayanad, CPI calculates that it could lower the majority by half compared to the 2019 election when Rahul Gandhi won by a huge margin. In the capital, the party expects to win by a margin of 20,000 votes over their nearest rival.

The state executive has asked the district councils to submit election review reports before May 10. There was criticism against the meeting of senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan with middleman T G Nandakumar. Some members raised anguish over EP’s remarks on the day of polling as it might have affected the prospects of LDF. However, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam asked the members to keep restraint as the subject is related to CPM.

“CPM is evaluating the situation. Let them come to an understanding first,” the secretary reportedly said.