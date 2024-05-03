Kerala: 2 die as truck carrying fish crashes into metro pillar

KOCHI: A truck carrying fish from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore to Kochi rammed a metro rail pillar at Muttom near Aluva in the wee hours of Thursday, killing the driver and his co-driver. The deceased have been identified as Sheik Habeeb Basha, 49, of Ahamad Nagar, Nellore, and Yallanthi Malikarjuna, 42, Bhagath Singh Colony, Nellore.

According to police, the accident took place around 2am. The truck crashed into metro rail pillar no. 187 at Muttom. The entire front cabin of the truck was damaged in the impact. People who gathered at the accident spot immediately launched a rescue operation. After a half-an-hour-long attempt, both were pulled out of the truck and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the duo succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Police suspect that Basha might have dozed off while driving. The bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Aluva. Their mortal remains will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination.

The fish inside the lorry was later shifted to another container vehicle in the morning. Aluva police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, another accident took place at the same spot after a car slowed down to watch the lorry that hit the metro pillar. The car driver suffered minor injuries.