Kerala: A Theyyam that begins with azan…

KOZHIKODE: As midnight falls, amidst the rumble of the chenda, a mesmerising ritual steeped in centuries of tradition and cultural richness unfolds in Kasaragod. A theyyam artist — donning a white vest, checkered lungi, and skull cap — offers a resounding call of the azan, and then performs namaz.

This sacred moment marks the beginning of a Mappila Theyyam, a unique tradition upheld by artists from the Mavilan, Koppalan, and Vannan communities. It is viewed as a reaffirmation of the pluralistic nature of Kerala society and a celebration of secular values.

The artist playing a Muslim imam of yore – Mukri Pokker – transforms into a divine figure, and bestows blessings upon devotees and onlookers.

Each year, during the Malayalam month of Thulam (October), Kamballur Kottayil Tharavadu, a Nair mansion in Kasaragod, turns into a stage for a Mappila Theyyam in which the ‘Mukri’ is joined by Goddess Karinchamundi, a deity of a sacred grove in the region.

This unique performance captures a centuries-old bond between the Kamballur Kottayil family and the nearby Pulingome mosque. “We share a profound connection with the mosque. My ancestors were once landlords in the northern Malabar region. It was our family that donated the land for the mosque’s construction in Cherupuzha. Since then, our festivals have been intertwined,” shares Divakaran Nambiar, a member of Kamballur Kottayil family.

“The mosque committee visits our home to extend invitations to their Uroos celebrations. They also participate in our theyyam festivities.”

Divakaran underscores the significance of Mappila Theyyams at a time when there is friction along communal fault lines. “I have come across discussions about a film that triggered communal debates in Kerala. The Mappila Theyyams are a testimony to secularism, and can dispel notions of distrust,” he says.

“The Mukri-Karinchamundi Theyyam unfolds before a diverse audience. Believers from various communities gather to witness the spectacle. The Mukri kolam is enacted by a Hindu individual. This tradition has never triggered tensions,” he added.

Notably, there are several Mappila Theyyams in the Malabar region. Ashraf Thuneri, a journalist based in Qatar, sheds light on this unique cultural aspect of Kerala in his documentary Mukri with Chamundi: The Saga of Harmony in Theyyam Art. “A few years ago, I came across a small article about Mukri Pokker Theyyam in a newspaper. The concept of Mappila Theyyam intrigued me,” he recalls.