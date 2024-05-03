Kerala: Disciplinary action against 14 KSRTC drivers for absence from duty

KOLLAM: The KSRTC on Thursday took disciplinary action against 14 employees of the Pathanapuram depot citing absence from duty on April 29 and 30. While 10 permanent drivers were transferred, four temporary drivers were kept away from duty. The order was issued by the office of the Chairman and Managing Director of the KSRTC.

“Disciplinary action was taken due to the employees’ sudden absence from duty. This resulted in the cancellation of numerous services at the Pathanapuram KSRTC depot, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. Additionally, the KSRTC incurred a loss of Rs 1,88,665. Such irresponsible behaviour by the employees will not be tolerated,” the order stated.

According to sources, 14 services were cancelled due to the absence of drivers.

“On April 29, the vigilance team from Pathanamthitta carried out an inspection at the Pathanapuram KSRTC depot. During the inspection, two drivers were dismissed from service after being found in an inebriated state. On April 30, 14 drivers were absent from duty. Consequently, 14 services at the Pathanapuram depot had to be cancelled,” an official source said.

