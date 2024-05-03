Kerala government to increase Plus-I seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to allow more batches in government and aided schools in different districts to address the shortage of Plus-I seats. As per the decision, seats will be increased by 30% at government schools in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. The cabinet has also decided to bring in a 20% increase in Plus-I seats in aided schools in these districts. In addition, a 10% increase in seats will be allowed at aided schools that demand more batches.

The marginal increase in new batches will be made without creating an additional financial burden for the government. It is learned that sanction would also be given for a 20% increase in seats at all government and aided schools in Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, in addition to Ambalappuzha and Cherhala taluks in Alappuzha district. There will be no increase in Plus-I seats in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

The 77 higher secondary batches sanctioned on a temporary basis in 2022-23 and the 97 temporary batches in 2023-24 will continue, subject to clearance from the finance department. Sanctioning 178 additional batches would give the government a financial burden to the tune of about Rs 19 crore.