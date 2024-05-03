Kerala: M Vincent slams police in bus row case

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Vincent said that the police are yet to file an FIR against Arya in the incident. He also warned that if the state government shies away from taking action against those cops who refused to file a case, he will be forced to take up the issue legally.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, Vincent said if it’s the CPM leaders who are the accused, then it’s the communist penal code and not the Indian Penal Code which rules the roost. He demanded to know if the mayor took the law into her hands as she doesn’t believe in the police and the home department. “The evidence has been tampered with as there are discrepancies in checklists. As per the checklist, it was Yadhu who took the bus back to the depot, when in fact, he was at the Cantonment police station then,” he said.