Kerala: Sreedhanya IAS registers ‘Special Marriage’ at home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sreedhanya Suresh has set a model for those who wish to have a marriage registered at home under the Special Marriage Act. The Registration Department IG tied the nuptial knot with her long-time friend Gayak R Chand at a simple function held at her residence in Kumarapuram.

Sreedhanya, who is from Wayanad, is the state’s first IAS officer from the tribal community. The ceremony was confined to the registration of marriage and the cutting of a cake. Registration Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran was the witness to the ceremony attended by both families.

“Our decision was to get married in a simple ceremony. We did exactly that,” Sreedhanya told TNIE.

Gayak, a Kollam resident, is a high court assistant. According to reports, the duo met while studying at a civil services coaching centre at Mannanthala in the state capital.

Sreedhanya told reporters that she wanted to make use of the services provided by the registration department. As per the Special Marriage Act, anybody who pays Rs 1,000 can marry from home without visiting the registrar’s office. The officials will come home and complete the marriage registration formalities.