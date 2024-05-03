Kerala to launch digital course to foster responsible waste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to foster environmental consciousness and to promote sustainable and responsible waste management practices, the state government is launching a first-of-its-kind digital course on waste management. The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) titled 'Solid Waste Management Systems in Kerala' will provide valuable insights into sustainable waste management practices, law enforcement, green protocol, and waste management technologies for households and communities. The course targets students, volunteers, residents’ associations, NGOs and traders.

Designed by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), the course will officially go live on May 6 and is expected to spread awareness about the new waste management-related amendments to the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994. Besides, the digital course is expected to create awareness about the purpose of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign spearheaded by the local self-government department (LSGD) to make the state garbage-free.

“Public participation is key to making the state garbage-free. Ever since the launch of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign, many programmes and activities have been taken up. Awareness and participation are important to achieve our objectives. We decided to come up with such a course as behavioural changes are imperative. The public can attend the course at their convenience,” a Suchitwa Mission official told TNIE.

The course comprises self-study materials and recorded sessions in Malayalam. Scheduled to be completed in one month, the course is five to six hours long.“The course comprises six sessions. After each session, those attending will have to clear a quiz to proceed to the other sessions,” said a KILA official.

The course features visual demonstrations, powerpoint presentations and sessions by experts. “We have included only the basics, and if the feedback and response are good, we will upgrade and make the course more advanced,” the official added.

Those completing the course will be given a badge and a certificate.

Topics under solid waste management course